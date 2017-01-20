Building Board Meets On Monday

The Building and Nuisance Board of the Trenton City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 at city hall.
Items on the announced agenda include discussion of a nuisance affecting health at 1310 E. Eighth St., a declaration of nuisance at 1719 Oak St., a public hearing on properties at 817 E. 19th St. and 2323 Webster, discussion of the 2016-17 demolition program and an update on
The Building and Nuisance Board of the Trenton City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 at city hall.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.