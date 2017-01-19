Varsity Basketball Postponed Again

Tonight’s Trenton High School varsity basketball games with South Harrison have been postponed due to illness. Trenton will now host South Harrison on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The games were originally scheduled for Dec. 16, but were moved back after weather forced a cancellation on that night.
Trenton’s junior varsity teams will still be in action tonight, traveling to the Gallatin Junior Varsity Tournament.
