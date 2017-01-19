Mental Health Center Board To Meet Pirates Sweep Region 16 Tilt » Varsity Basketball Postponed Again Tonight’s Trenton High School varsity basketball games with South Harrison have been postponed due to illness. Trenton will now host South Harrison on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The games were originally scheduled for Dec. 16, but were moved back after weather forced a cancellation on that night.

Trenton's junior varsity teams will still be in action tonight, traveling to the Gallatin Junior Varsity Tournament.

