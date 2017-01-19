TMS Sending 12 To County Spelling Bee
Photo Courtesy of E’Lisha Gass
Fifth grade winners in the TMS Spelling Bee were, from left, Maddy Couey, first; Victor Markell, runner-up; and Bradyn Sager, alternate.
Photo Courtesy of E’Lisha Gass
Sixth grade winners in the TMS Spelling Bee were, from left, Sarah Washburn, first; Sarah Gayhart, runner-up; and Summer Ceradsky, alternate.
Photo Courtesy of E’Lisha Gass
Seventh grade winners in the TMS Spelling Bee were, from left, Tabby Couey,
You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login
to access.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.