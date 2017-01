Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Rex Ross Finishes Police Command Program Mental Health Center Board To Meet » Three Named To Honors List Three area residents are among those named to the honors list for the fall semester at the State Technical College of Missouri at Linn.

Named to the dean’s list were Jakob Klinginsmith of Trenton and Colton Ellis of Jamesport. To be named to the list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Named to the honor roll was Hunter Boxley of Princeton. You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.