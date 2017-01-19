Three Named To Honors List

Three area residents are among those named to the honors list for the fall semester at the State Technical College of Missouri at Linn.
Named to the dean’s list were Jakob Klinginsmith of Trenton and Colton Ellis of Jamesport. To be named to the list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Named to the honor roll was Hunter Boxley of Princeton.
Three area residents are among those named to the honors list for the fall semester at the State Technical College of Missouri at Linn.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.