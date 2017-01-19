Liz Lopez Receives TPD SIL Award Three Named To Honors List » Rex Ross Finishes Police Command Program Trenton Police Lt. Rex Ross has graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University.

Lt. Ross successfully completed the 22-week staff and command program held in Evanston, IL from June 20 to Nov. 20, 2016. This program, which was implemented by the Center for Public Safety in 1983, has graduated over 18,000 students both nationally and internationally. Lt. Ross was a student in SPSC Class #402,

