Pirates Sweep Region 16 Tilt
R-T Photos/Seth Herrold
North Central’s Dee Scruggs elevates over four Wentworth defenders during the Pirates’ 95-86 victory on Wednesday night in Trenton.
The North Central Missouri College basketball teams opened Region 16 play with a sweep of Wentworth Military Academy at home on Wednesday night at the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton. The NCMC women destroyed the opposition in the opening game, winning 94-40, while the NCMC men had to
You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login
to access.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.