Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Pirates Sweep Region 16 Tilt Galt City Filings Are Announced » Nursing Home Issue On Ballot For the third time, the Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors will ask voters to approve an increase in the property tax for Sunnyview Nursing Home.

The issue, which seeks a tax increase from 15 to 30 cents on the $100 assessed valuation, will be on the April 4 election ballot. The increase would be used to help repair and replace equipment and make needed updates to the You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.