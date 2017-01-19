Mental Health Center Board To Meet

The Board of Directors of the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center will hold its regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in the mental health center office at Trenton.
Items on the agenda include the FY2016 audit report, approval of financials, the monthly budget analysis, the quarterly review of strategic goals and objectives, staffing patterns and the director’s report.
