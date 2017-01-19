Grundy R-5 Board Meets

The Grundy R-5 Board of Education met on Wednesday night, taking action on personnel items.
During an executive session, the board conducted its evaluation of Superintendent Rob Deaver, but no action was announced. Deaver has two years remaining on a three-year contract, which runs through the end of the 2018-19 school year.
Deaver said the board also hired Melanie Baxter and Ethan Bunnell as elementary basketball coaches for this year.
