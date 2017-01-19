Area Menus Week of Jan. 23-27

S.M. RISSLER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday-Cereal, whole wheat toast, mandarin oranges, juice, milk.
Tuesday-Frosted cinnamon pop tart, peaches, juice, cereal, milk.
Wednesday-Cheesy bacon eggs, toast, pineapple, juice, cereal, milk.
Thursday-Breakfast pizza, fruit cocktail, juice, cereal, milk.
Friday-Buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy, pears, juice, cereal, milk.
Lunch
Monday-Chicken and noodles, buttered carrots, hot roll, pears, milk.
Tuesday-Mr. Rib on bun, broccoli, scotchy oatmeal cookie, pineapple, milk.
Wednesday-Ravioli, buttered corn, one-half sunbutter sandwich,
