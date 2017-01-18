"Like" us on Facebook

Archives
«  
  »

Wrestlers On Losing End On The Road In Richmond

The Trenton High School wrestling team faced some tough sledding on Tuesday night, going head-to-head with Brookfield and Richmond at a triangular in Richmond. Trenton was handed losses by both schools, falling 36-29 to Brookfield and 49-9 to Richmond.
vs. Brookfield
Trenton fell behind early against Brookfield when Cole Little was pinned in the first match at 285. The score moved to 12-0 after Trenton forfeited points at 106, but

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.
January 18th, 2017 | Category: Sports & Recreation, Wrestling | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply