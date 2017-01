Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Trenton Boys Start Slow, Finish Big In Win » Trenton Girls Have No Issues In Polo You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access. A second game in as many nights presented no issues for the Trenton High School girls’ basketball team, which continued to overwhelm Grand River Conference opponents. Polo was the latest team to stand in Trenton’s path but, like