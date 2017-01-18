"Like" us on Facebook

TDIA Annual Meeting Set

The Trenton Downtown Improvement Association will hold its annual membership meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Cross Hall on the campus of North Central Missouri College. The meeting will be open to the public.
The TDIA Board of Directors will hold its monthly board meeting immediately following the general membership meeting.

