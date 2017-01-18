Spickard School Board Meets Dean Harp » Richard “Dick” Reeder Richard “Dick” Reeder, a 93-year-old resident of Prescott Valley, AZ, died on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.

Fuenral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 at the Whitney and Murphy Funeral Home in Phoenix, AZ. Burial will be in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona at Phoenix.

A family visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home. You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.

