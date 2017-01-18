Kids Wrestling Results

The Trenton Kids Wrestling Club was at a pair of tournaments over the weekend, one in St. Joseph and the other in Maysville.
In St. Joseph, Kaden Owen was first at 12U, 135-140. Tyler Siemer was second at 12U 135-140 and Sam Gibson was third at 12U 110-115.
In Maysville, Statler Wiebers (6U, 45), Bryar Foster (6U, 50) and Chase Foster (8U, 100) were all second. Kaydan Foster (8U, 60),
