Kids Wrestling Results TDIA Annual Meeting Set » Illness Forces Classes To Dismiss At Trenton R-9 Because of illness affecting both students and staff, the Trenton R-9 School District dismissed classes early today and has announced plans not to have classes on Thursday.

There were 28 teachers reported ill today with several students at the elementary, middle school and high school also gone due to illness.

District maintenance staff will be disinfecting the building this afternoon and tomorrow and hopefully healthy students can return to a

