Memorial services for Dean Harp will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at the Hodge Presbyterian Church in Trenton.
Mr. Harp, an 84-year-old resident of Trenton, died at 4:05 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at the Missouri Veteran’s Home in Cameron. The body was cremated under the direction of the Whitaker-Eads Funeral Home.
Mr. Harp was born on Oct. 10, 1932 in Mercer County, the
Memorial services for Dean Harp will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at the Hodge Presbyterian Church in Trenton.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.