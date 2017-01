Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Wrestlers On Losing End On The Road In Richmond Kids Wrestling Results » Area Hoops Scoreboard 1-17-17 Tina-Avalon Girls 45, Grundy R-5 Girls 29

The Grundy R-5 High School girls’ basketball team was handed a loss on the road Tuesday night against Tina-Avalon. Foul trouble hampered Grundy early on and Tina-Avalon’s defense was able to keep Grundy’s offense in check throughout the contest.

Jandie Peterson led Grundy (7-6) with 12 points and Zoe Littleton pulled down six rebounds. Morgan Axtell added five assists. Tina-Avalon Boys 49, Grundy You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.