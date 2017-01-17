Grundy R-5 Homecoming Candidates Announced Chamber Luncheon Is Jan. 25 » TMS Spelling Bee Is Wednesday Trenton Middle School will hold its annual spelling bee on Wednesday in the media center.

Sixth grade students will spell at 8:10 a.m., followed by the eighth grade at 9 a.m., the seventh grade at 10 a.m. and the fifth grade at 11 a.m. All family and friends are invited to attend.

The winners will advance to the county spelling bee, scheduled for Feb. 7 in the TMS Media Center.

