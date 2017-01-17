Local Boy In Play Grundy R-5 Homecoming Candidates Announced » State Cuts Will Affect NCMC Although individual amounts have not yet been determined, budget cuts announced by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Monday will have an effect on the current and future budgets for North Central Missouri College.

In an effort to balance state finances, Gov. Greitens has announced state budget cuts of $146 million, including nearly $68 million in core funding for public universities and community colleges.

NCMC President Dr. Lenny Klaver said that You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.

Login Username: Password: Remember Me Contact Our Office: Ph: 660-359-2212 -- Open weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 122 E. 8th St., Trenton, MO 64683; email inquiries, ads, or submit photos/newsat: [email protected] RE, Auctions, Vehicles! GPCink.com combines NorthwestMissouri.com and ShoMeMore.com for Real Estate, Auction and Vehicle listings from leading professionals in North Missouri and South Iowa. Website: GPCink.com Historical Archive Over 1,000 photos along with nearly 500 archived articles reveal much of our history -- from pioneer tales and trails to Frank & Jesse James, from Civil War to WWII veterans, from "Amish Ways" to Jerry Litton ...and more. Cemetery lists, crime stories, people you should know and the list goes on. Presented on behalf of the Daviess County Historical Society. Website: Historical Society College credits online! A compilation of every college program offered online in Missouri Online Colleges in Missouri