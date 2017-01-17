Trenton Boys Win Third On Last-Second Layup Lois Griffin » NCMC Women Score Road Win The North Central Missouri College women’s basketball team traveled to Marshall on Monday to take on the Missouri Valley College junior varsity. The women returned home with a victory, defeating the Vikings 97-27.

NCMC ran out to a 23-4 lead and never looked back. By halftime, the lead was 48-12.

Asia Young led North Central, scoring 20 points in the rout. Sarah Lamp added 14 points and 20 rebounds

