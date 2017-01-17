Dean Harp Daily Record 1-16-17 » Marjorie Kralicek Marjorie Mae Hughes Kralicek, an 88-year-old resident of Gilman City, died on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at the United Methodist Church at Gilman City. A private family burial will follow in the Coffey Cemetery at Coffey.

Mrs. Kralicek was born on Oct. 26, 1928 in Wall Lake, IA, the daughter of William Matthew and Leona

