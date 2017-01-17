Marjorie Kralicek

Marjorie Mae Hughes Kralicek, an 88-year-old resident of Gilman City, died on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at the United Methodist Church at Gilman City. A private family burial will follow in the Coffey Cemetery at Coffey.
Mrs. Kralicek was born on Oct. 26, 1928 in Wall Lake, IA, the daughter of William Matthew and Leona
Marjorie Mae Hughes Kralicek, an 88-year-old resident of Gilman City, died on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.