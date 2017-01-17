Lois Griffin

Lois A. Griffin, a 91-year-old resident of Trenton, died on Monday afternoon, Jan. 16, 2017 at The Baptist Home in Chillicothe.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at the Tenth St. Baptist Church in Trenton with Rev. Ron Ratliff officiating. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, north of Trenton.
A family visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday,
