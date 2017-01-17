"Like" us on Facebook

Archives
«  
  »

Grundy R-5 Homecoming Candidates Announced

Grundy R-5 School is celebrating homecoming this week, with royalty to be named on Friday night following the boys basketball game at the R-5 gym in Galt.
“Dancing Through the Decades” is the theme of this year’s homecoming, which begins with the basketball games against Brashear at 6 p.m. Following the coronation, there will be a dance in the high school commons for students in grade seven through 12 as

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.
January 17th, 2017 | Category: Headline News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply