Grundy R-5 Homecoming Candidates Announced

Grundy R-5 School is celebrating homecoming this week, with royalty to be named on Friday night following the boys basketball game at the R-5 gym in Galt.
“Dancing Through the Decades” is the theme of this year’s homecoming, which begins with the basketball games against Brashear at 6 p.m. Following the coronation, there will be a dance in the high school commons for students in grade seven through 12 as
