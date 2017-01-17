Fundraiser Benefits Head Start
A fundraising event conducted by a former Trenton resident netted just over $500 for the Green Hills Head Start program, with the money being used to purchase a television for use in the preschool learning curriculum. Gennessee Norland, right, conducted a raffle of jewelry at Ms. Norland’s family and friends annual Christmas party on Dec. 3. Accepting the donation of the television is Head Start teacher Susan Ellis,
