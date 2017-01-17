Dean Harp, an 84-year-old Trenton resident, died at 4:05 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at the Missouri Veteran’s Home in Cameron.
Memorial services are pending under the direction of Whitaker-Eads Funeral Home.
Surviving relatives include a daughter, Deanna Powell and her husband Tom of Trenton; and a son, Dan Harp and his wife, Mary of Higginsville.
