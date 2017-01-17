Charges are facing three after two persons failed to appear in court and one person was arrested on several misdemeanor charges.
According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Emily C. Hildenbrand, a 20-year-old Trenton resident, was arrested by the Trenton Police Department on Sunday, Jan. 15. She is charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle without a license and possession of liquor
Charges are facing three after two persons failed to appear in court and one person was arrested on several misdemeanor charges.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.