"Like" us on Facebook

Archives
«  
  »

Charges Are Facing Three

Charges are facing three after two persons failed to appear in court and one person was arrested on several misdemeanor charges.
According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Emily C. Hildenbrand, a 20-year-old Trenton resident, was arrested by the Trenton Police Department on Sunday, Jan. 15. She is charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle without a license and possession of liquor

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.
January 17th, 2017 | Category: Law Enforcement | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply