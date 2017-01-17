Chamber Luncheon Is Jan. 25

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its quarterly luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the KCP&L community room.
Bill Bendure of Bendure and Associates will be presenting the program. The meal and program begin at noon and should conclude around 1:15 p.m.
The cost is $10 for chamber members and $11 for non-chamber members. Reservations can be made by calling the chamber office at 359-4324.
