"Like" us on Facebook

Archives
«  
  »

Chamber Luncheon Is Jan. 25

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its quarterly luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the KCP&L community room.
Bill Bendure of Bendure and Associates will be presenting the program. The meal and program begin at noon and should conclude around 1:15 p.m.
The cost is $10 for chamber members and $11 for non-chamber members. Reservations can be made by calling the chamber office at 359-4324.

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.
January 17th, 2017 | Category: Headline News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply