Michaelis Leads MU Women In Win

Mercer native Sierra Michaelis scored 19 points to lead the Missouri women’s basketball team to a 74-68 win over Vanderbilt in SEC play on Sunday afternoon in Nashville.
Michaelis led all scorers in the contest and was one of four MU players to finish the game in double figures. Michaelis connected on three-of-10 from three-point range and was a perfect four-for-four from the charity stripe. She also led Missouri in
