Lee Y. Stroud, a 80-year-old resident of St. Joseph and formerly of Trenton, died on Monday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at the First Christian Church in Trenton. Family visitation will be one hour prior to the services at noon on Wednesday at the church.
Mr. Stroud was born on Feb. 5, 1936 in Unionville, the son of Myrl and
Lee Y. Stroud, a 80-year-old resident of St. Joseph and formerly of Trenton, died on Monday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.