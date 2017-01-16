Jamesport Man Arrested

A Jamesport man was arrested Friday for failing to appear in court on three charges.
According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Roni L. Bechtel, 45, Jamesport, failed to appear in court on charges of not wearing a seat belt, not maintaining financial responsibility for a vehicle and failing to register a motor vehicle. He has posted cash bonds totaling $350 and is also scheduled to appear in court Jan.
