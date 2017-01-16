Helen Callen

Helen Rae Callen, a 97-year-old resident of Princeton, died on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Pearl’s II Nursing Home at Princeton.
Mrs. Callen was born on April 10, 1919 in Princeton, the daughter of Eli “Doc” and Hazel Blanche Laws Black.
She was married at Unionville on Nov. 9, 1935 to Richard Eppler Callen, who preceded her in death. She was a lifelong Mercer County resident. She was a member
