Former Resident Earns MSN-FNP Degree

Former Trenton resident Shane Holloway has graduated from Saint Joseph’s College in Standish, ME with a master of science in nursing-family nurse practitioner degree.
Holloway recently accepted a position with Epoch Health Center in Columbia as a family practitioner and provider.
Holloway is a 1991 graduate of Trenton High School, a 1993 graduate of North Central Missouri College and holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Webster University in Saint

