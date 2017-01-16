Daily Record 1-16-17

CIRCUIT COURT
Circuit Division
Judge Jack Peace
The Bank of New York Mellon vs. Leman Courtney, Lavinna Courtney, William E. Courtney, Cynthia A. Street, Allen F. Reynolds, Diane L. Reynolds, unknown successor trustees, Reynolds Family Trust, Farm Credit Services of America, Inc., FCLA. A petition has been filed to quiet a title.
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Jordan Able Lopez and Aundriea Michelle Fellhauer, both of Trenton.
REAL ESTATE
Ananias L. Hershberger and
CIRCUIT COURT
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.