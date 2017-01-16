Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Jamesport Man Arrested » Daily Record 1-16-17 CIRCUIT COURT

Circuit Division

Judge Jack Peace

The Bank of New York Mellon vs. Leman Courtney, Lavinna Courtney, William E. Courtney, Cynthia A. Street, Allen F. Reynolds, Diane L. Reynolds, unknown successor trustees, Reynolds Family Trust, Farm Credit Services of America, Inc., FCLA. A petition has been filed to quiet a title.

MARRIAGE LICENSE

Jordan Able Lopez and Aundriea Michelle Fellhauer, both of Trenton.

REAL ESTATE

Ananias L. Hershberger and You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.