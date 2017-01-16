Brycen Tyler McCrary

Nathan and Kali McCrary of Gilman City are the parents of an 8 pound, 12 ounce baby boy, born at 8:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016 at the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. The baby was 21 inches long and was named Brycen Tyler. He joins a sister, Kainsley Raelyn, age 3 years.
Maternal grandparents are Linda Dillon of Galt and Mark Tucker of Columbia. Maternal great-grandparents are David
Nathan and Kali McCrary of Gilman City are the parents of an 8 pound, 12 ounce baby boy, born at 8:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016 at the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. The baby was 21 inches long and was named Brycen Tyler. He joins a sister, Kainsley Raelyn, age 3 years.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.