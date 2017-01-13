Girls Title Game Bound, Boys Miss Upset North Central Notebook 1-13-17 » Trenton Wrestlers Have Tough Night In Marceline The Trenton High School wrestling team was in action on Thursday night, traveling to Marceline for a quad. Trenton went 1-2 on the night, defeating Polo 45-18, losing to Marceline 69-12 and losing to Macon in a tiebreaker after a 33-33 tie in the dual score.

The tiebreaker is determined by which school scores more first-match points. Trenton scored first in six of the matches in the dual with Macon while the Tigers scored first in the other eight matches, taking the dual victory.

Trenton was wrestling shorthanded, yielding five open weights across the lineup.

“It was a tough night for us,” Trenton Head Coach Charlie Bacon said. “We gave up five open weights due to illness, injury, etc. It is tough to win a dual with that many opens in the lineup. On the positive side, though, we had some kids who wrestled pretty well.”

Trenton won all but one of the seven matches contested on the mat against Polo. Noah Lewis (145), Eric Lovett (152) and Cole Little (285) all pinned their opponents, netting the Bulldogs six points at each weight. Daniel Rodriguez (126) won by an 8-6 decision, Drew Rorebeck (160) won by a 5-2 decision and Mark Trump (195) won by a 7-4 decision. Mason Owen (220) represented Trenton’s only loss on the mat, losing by fall to Gunnar Martin.

The Marceline dual was the toughest outing of the night for Trenton, which netted just 12 points. Little won by forfeit at 285 and Trump (195) picked up a pin for Trenton’s only win on the mat, pinning his opponent.

The Bulldogs closed the night with their battle against Macon, which came down to a tie. Trenton took two wins by forfeit and got pins from Rodriguez at 132 and Brenden Johnson at 120. Lewis scored a 10-9 decision win at 145, capping a strong night for the freshman and Mason Owen defeated his opponent, who was injured during the match. Injury time ran out, giving Owen the win and six points.

“Freshman Noah Lewis picked up two really big wins, one in which he won in the final few seconds of the match,” Bacon said. “This is the second week in a row that Noah really came through for the team in two duals. Mark Trump also had two big wins tonight against Marceline and Polo. Mason Owen had a tough match against Marceline, taking a 0-3 loss against one of the best kids in the state.”

Trenton yielded 18 points to Macon on forfeits. Trump (195) and Little (285) were pinned and Zane Rottman (138) lost by a 9-6 decision to round out Macon’s 33 points.

“Teamwise, against Macon, we found out that it is really important to score the first takedown of the match,” Bacon said. “It was a lesson we learned the hard way, but won’t forget from now on.”

Trenton’s wrestlers return to the mat on Tuesday, hosting Brookfield and Richmond at home in Trenton at 5:30 p.m.

