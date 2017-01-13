NCMC Games Postponed Board Of Adjustments Sets Hearing » Nursing Home District Board To Meet The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors will hold its regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 in the conference room of the Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments.

Items on the announced agenda include food vendor bids. reports from the administrator, RCF and assistant administrator and a treasurer's report. An executive session for legal and personnel matters is also planned.

