Nursing Home District Board To Meet

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors will hold its regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 in the conference room of the Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments.
Items on the announced agenda include food vendor bids. reports from the administrator, RCF and assistant administrator and a treasurer’s report. An executive session for legal and personnel matters is also planned.

