"Like" us on Facebook

Archives
«  
  »

North Central Notebook 1-13-17

Scottish Golfer Coming To NCMC

Submitted Photo
Jamie Connelly, left, signs a national letter of intent to join the North Central Missouri College men’s golf team. Pictured with Connelly is NCMC Coach Craig Sager.

North Central Missouri College’s men’s golf team added a little firepower on Thursday, signing Jamie Connelly of Carnoustie, Scotland. Connelly comes to the Pirates in time to join the team for its inaugural season this spring.
Connelly was third in the Alfred Dunhill Schools Championship in 2013, carding a 78 at the event. He represented his Angus County U16 team in 2013-2014 and the U18 team in 2015-2016. In the 2015 Angus County Autumn Meeting, he was the leading junior score with a 69, which was one under par. In 2016, he was selected to represent the Angus four-man team in the Scottish Boys Area Team Championships, where his team finished sixth.
Playing out of Carnoustie, he won the junior club championship in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016.
“Jamie is playing to a 1.3 handicap on a golf course that is as rich in history as any in the world,” Head Coach Craig Sager said. “Carnousite is a track that has hosted seven open championships, five British amateur championships and 10 Scottish amateur championships. To put that in perspective, Connelly is a kid that grew up playing on a course that most of us couldn’t shoot under par on in a video game. His junior success speaks for itself and we’re going to lean on that tournament experience to help us reach our goals as a team. We are truly excited to have Jamie join our program.”

January 13th, 2017 | Category: Golf, Sports & Recreation | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply