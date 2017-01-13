Trenton Wrestlers Have Tough Night In Marceline Key Club Works With Preschool » North Central Notebook 1-13-17 Scottish Golfer Coming To NCMC

Jamie Connelly of Carnoustie, Scotland. Connelly comes to the Pirates in time to join the team for its inaugural season this spring.

Connelly was third in the Alfred Dunhill Schools Championship in 2013, carding a 78 at the event. He represented his Angus County U16 team in 2013-2014 and the U18 team in 2015-2016. In the 2015 Angus County Autumn Meeting, he was the leading junior score with a 69, which was one under par. In 2016, he was selected to represent the Angus four-man team in the Scottish Boys Area Team Championships, where his team finished sixth.

Playing out of Carnoustie, he won the junior club championship in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

