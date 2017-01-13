NCMC Games Postponed

The North Central Missouri College men’s and women’s basketball teams have postponed their games scheduled for Saturday due to the threat of inclement weather.
The games will be rescheduled at a future date. A full, updated schedule can be accessed on the NCMC athletics webpage, ncmcpirates.com.
