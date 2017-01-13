Girls Title Game Bound, Boys Miss Upset

The Trenton High School basketball teams parted ways at the Lawson Tournament on Thursday night – semifinal night for the event. Trenton’s girls’ squad doubled up Lawson 40-20 to punch their ticket to Saturday’s championship game, but the Trenton boys just missed an upset of second-seeded Hamilton, falling 50-45. That loss relegates the Trenton boys to the tournament’s third-place game, also to be contested on Saturday.
