Community Foundation Of Northwest Missouri Annual Meeting Set

The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, Inc. will hold its 2017 annual meeting on Friday, Feb. 10 in the JW Jones Student Ballroom on the campus of Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.
Ron Drake, author of “Flip This Town” and CEO and founder of Ron Drake Consulting, LLC in Siloam, AK, will be the speaker. Drake speaks, teaches and consults all across the country about how infusing lives into
The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, Inc. will hold its 2017 annual meeting on Friday, Feb. 10 in the JW Jones Student Ballroom on the campus of Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.