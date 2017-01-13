"Like" us on Facebook

Board Of Adjustments Sets Hearing

The Board of Adjustments of the Trenton City Council will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 at city hall to re-hear a request from GFG Inland Elevator and Grain, LLC.
GFG is seeking a 25-foot variance on the front yard setback requirement of 35 feet to allow for construction of a facility to house seed treating equipment and process on property at 915 Shanklin Ave.

