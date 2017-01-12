Ruby L. Newton, an 80-year-old resident of Brimson, died on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2017 at North Kansas City Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at the Union (Coon Creek) Baptist Church, west of Trenton, with Rev. Doug Crawford officiating. Burial will be in Christian Union Cemetery, north of Gilman City.
Family visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on
