Area Hoops Scoreboard 1-11-17 JoAnn Henderson » Ruby L. Newton Ruby L. Newton, an 80-year-old resident of Brimson, died on Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2017 at North Kansas City Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at the Union (Coon Creek) Baptist Church, west of Trenton, with Rev. Doug Crawford officiating. Burial will be in Christian Union Cemetery, north of Gilman City.

Family visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.

Login Username: Password: Remember Me Contact Our Office: Ph: 660-359-2212 -- Open weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 122 E. 8th St., Trenton, MO 64683; email inquiries, ads, or submit photos/newsat: [email protected] RE, Auctions, Vehicles! GPCink.com combines NorthwestMissouri.com and ShoMeMore.com for Real Estate, Auction and Vehicle listings from leading professionals in North Missouri and South Iowa. Website: GPCink.com Historical Archive Over 1,000 photos along with nearly 500 archived articles reveal much of our history -- from pioneer tales and trails to Frank & Jesse James, from Civil War to WWII veterans, from "Amish Ways" to Jerry Litton ...and more. Cemetery lists, crime stories, people you should know and the list goes on. Presented on behalf of the Daviess County Historical Society. Website: Historical Society College credits online! A compilation of every college program offered online in Missouri Online Colleges in Missouri