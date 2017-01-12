R-5 Elementary Star Student
Submitted Photo
Fifth grader Raegen Griswold is the Super Star Student of the Week at Grundy R-5 Elementary School. She loves to hunt, knit and make things. Her favorite food is her Granny’s chili. Her favorite color is red and her hero is God. When she grows up, she wants to be a veterinarian because she loves animals. She is the daughter of Clint and Robin Griswold.
You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login
to access.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.