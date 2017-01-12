R-5 Board To Meet On Wednesday

The Grundy R-5 Board of Education will meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the high school.
Items on the announced agenda include a financial update, recognition of board members, discussion of board candidate filings, a review and approval of new board policies and/or updates, the elementary and secondary principal reports and program evaluations for A-Plus, Title I/Reading Recovery, Vocational Business, elementary and secondary food service, facilities/safety
