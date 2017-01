Established in 1864, Daily since 1881. Copyright W.B. Rogers Printing Co., Inc.

Princeton Man On Honors List A Princeton man was among students at Maryville University in St. Louis named to the dean's list for the fall semester.

Thomas Grooms was named to the list for earning a GPA of 3.5 to 4.0. He is enrolled in the community paramedics certificate program at the school. You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.