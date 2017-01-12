Princeton Board Moves Forward With Bond Issue Vote

The Princeton Board of Education has officially approved a resolution to place a $5.8 million no tax increase bond issue on the April 4 ballot.
During a special meeting on Wednesday morning, the board gave unanimous approval to the wording for the proposal which, according to Princeton R-5 Superintendent Jerry Girdner, would leave the district’s debt service levy unchanged at $0.9532 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal
