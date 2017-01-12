"Like" us on Facebook

Archives
«  
  »

Princeton Board Moves Forward With Bond Issue Vote

The Princeton Board of Education has officially approved a resolution to place a $5.8 million no tax increase bond issue on the April 4 ballot.  
During a special meeting on Wednesday morning, the board gave unanimous approval to the wording for the proposal which, according to Princeton R-5 Superintendent Jerry Girdner, would leave the district’s debt service levy unchanged at $0.9532 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal

You must be a logged in paid subscriber to read the full story. Please Login to access.
January 12th, 2017 | Category: Headline News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply