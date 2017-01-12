Ruby L. Newton MLK Day Closings » JoAnn Henderson Jo Ann Henderson, an 84-year-old resident of Chillicothe, died on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery, north of Trenton.

There is no scheduled visitation.

Mrs. Henderson was born on May 25, 1932 in West Ridge, AR, the daughter of Dale Murphey

