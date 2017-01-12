IDC Annual Meeting Is Jan. 23

The Grundy County Industrial Development Corporation will hold its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 in the office of the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce.
Five persons are to be elected to serve a three-year term on the board of directors. Nominated for those positions are Delvin Wilford, Jackie Soptic, Scott Wilson, Diane Lowrey and Dr. Paul Cox. Following that meeting, the board will meet to elect
The Grundy County Industrial Development Corporation will hold its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 in the office of the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.