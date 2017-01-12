Finance Committee Meets On Budget

The Finance Committee of the Trenton City Council met on Tuesday, working on the capital projects portion of the 2017-18 city budget.
City Administrator Ron Urton said the committee met with department heads about requests for their particular areas and will continue to do so at a committee meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at city hall.
The committee also discussed financing alternatives for the 17th Street
